Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared on A27 westbound, Farlington, following incident near Eastern Road

All lanes have now ben cleared following an earlier incident on the A27 westbound.
By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:04 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that a road traffic incident happened between the A3(M) and the A2030 Eastern Road at 1.05pm this afternoon. Delays of 30 minutes were present, with traffic backed up towards Waterlooville.

Two lanes were closed, but these have now been cleared. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
15:00 BST

Lanes cleared on A27 westbound

All lanes have now been cleared on the A27 westbound.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

13:37 BST

A27 RTI update

More lanes are now blocked on the A27 westbound.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - lanes 3 & 4 are BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, with delays backed onto #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone of approx 30 minutes.’

13:31 BST

Delays building on A27

Delays are reportedly buildig on the A27 following an earlier RTI.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, with delays backed onto #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone of approx 30 minutes.’

13:11 BST

Lane closed on A27

ROMANSE reports one lane is closed on the A27 westbound following a traffic incident.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, delays building.’

