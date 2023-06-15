Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that a road traffic incident happened between the A3(M) and the A2030 Eastern Road at 1.05pm this afternoon. Delays of 30 minutes were present, with traffic backed up towards Waterlooville.

Two lanes were closed, but these have now been cleared. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

