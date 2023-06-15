Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared on A27 westbound, Farlington, following incident near Eastern Road
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that a road traffic incident happened between the A3(M) and the A2030 Eastern Road at 1.05pm this afternoon. Delays of 30 minutes were present, with traffic backed up towards Waterlooville.
Two lanes were closed, but these have now been cleared. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Lanes cleared on A27 westbound
All lanes have now been cleared on the A27 westbound.
A27 RTI update
More lanes are now blocked on the A27 westbound.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - lanes 3 & 4 are BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, with delays backed onto #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A3023 Langstone Rbt #Langstone of approx 30 minutes.’
Delays building on A27
Delays are reportedly buildig on the A27 following an earlier RTI.
Lane closed on A27
ROMANSE reports one lane is closed on the A27 westbound following a traffic incident.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, delays building.’