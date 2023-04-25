News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Live

Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared on A27 westbound in Farlington following crash between motorbike and car

All lanes have now been cleared on a major route in Portsmouth following an earlier incident.

By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes were blocked on the A27 westbound this morning. The incident happened between the A3M and A2030 Eastern Road – first reported at 8.12am

NOW READ: Wife-beating Fareham husband who left partner’s body covered in ‘catalogue’ of bruises gets jail reprieve

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This has now been cleared and the earlier heavy delays are easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound – CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’ National Highways said the incident was a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Most Popular

One eye-witness who was on the A27 said: ‘There was an ambulance and a police car when I drove past. I saw a motorbike on its side on the road.’

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
10:25 BSTUpdated 10:25 BST

A27 cleared

All lanes on the A27 have now been cleared.

10:24 BST

National highways update on A27 crash

National Highways confirmed that the incident was a crash between a car and a bike.

09:26 BST

A27 update

ROMANSE has released an image showing the congested routes in the A27 area of Farlington as a result of the traffic incident.

09:17 BST

Eye-witness at scene of incident

One eye-witness who was driving in the area at the time of the incident said: ‘There was an ambulance and a police car when I drove past.

‘I saw a motorbike on its side on the road.’

09:15 BST

A27 update

Lanes 3 and 4 on the A27 westbound are closed as a result of the RTI.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - Lanes 3 & 4 are CLOSED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 35 minutes from #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth.’

08:50 BST

A27 incident

Wave105Travel have provided an update on the traffic situation on the A27.

08:34 BST

A27 incident

ROMANSE reports that delays of up to 35 minutes are currently in place following the early traffic incident.

Motorists are facing delays in Havant and Emsworth.

‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 35 minutes from #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth,’ ROMANSE reports.

08:29 BSTUpdated 10:12 BST

‘Heavy delays' on A27 westbound

ROMANSE reports that there are heavy delays on the A27 westbound. The traffic incident happened between the A3(M) and Eastern Road.

‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays already,’ ROMANSE reports.

Thu, 11 May, 2023, 18:09 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

Thu, 11 May, 2023, 18:03 BST

Police update on m27 crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokeswoman said the incident involved four vehicles, all of which were damaged, and the incident was transferred to National Highways.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortsmouthA27