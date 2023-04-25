Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared on A27 westbound in Farlington following crash between motorbike and car
All lanes have now been cleared on a major route in Portsmouth following an earlier incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes were blocked on the A27 westbound this morning. The incident happened between the A3M and A2030 Eastern Road – first reported at 8.12am
This has now been cleared and the earlier heavy delays are easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound – CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’ National Highways said the incident was a crash between a car and a motorbike.
One eye-witness who was on the A27 said: ‘There was an ambulance and a police car when I drove past. I saw a motorbike on its side on the road.’
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A27 cleared
All lanes on the A27 have now been cleared.
National highways update on A27 crash
National Highways confirmed that the incident was a crash between a car and a bike.
A27 update
ROMANSE has released an image showing the congested routes in the A27 area of Farlington as a result of the traffic incident.
Eye-witness at scene of incident
One eye-witness who was driving in the area at the time of the incident said: ‘There was an ambulance and a police car when I drove past.
‘I saw a motorbike on its side on the road.’
A27 update
Lanes 3 and 4 on the A27 westbound are closed as a result of the RTI.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - Lanes 3 & 4 are CLOSED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 35 minutes from #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth.’
A27 incident
Wave105Travel have provided an update on the traffic situation on the A27.
A27 incident
ROMANSE reports that delays of up to 35 minutes are currently in place following the early traffic incident.
Motorists are facing delays in Havant and Emsworth.
‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 35 minutes from #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth,’ ROMANSE reports.
‘Heavy delays' on A27 westbound
ROMANSE reports that there are heavy delays on the A27 westbound. The traffic incident happened between the A3(M) and Eastern Road.
‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays already,’ ROMANSE reports.
