Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes were blocked on the A27 westbound this morning. The incident happened between the A3M and A2030 Eastern Road – first reported at 8.12am

This has now been cleared and the earlier heavy delays are easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound – CLEARED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’ National Highways said the incident was a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

One eye-witness who was on the A27 said: ‘There was an ambulance and a police car when I drove past. I saw a motorbike on its side on the road.’

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

