Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes two and three on the M27 eastbound in Fareham were blocked earlier this morning. This was so debris could be cleared from the motorway

This has now been cleared but motorists will still be facing long delays. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED J10/A32 #Fareham debris has been removed from the carriageway, delays are approx 25 minutes are easing.”

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

