Portsmouth traffic: Lanes reopen and debris cleared but delays remain on M27 eastbound junction 10 for Fareham
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that lanes two and three on the M27 eastbound in Fareham were blocked earlier this morning. This was so debris could be cleared from the motorway
This has now been cleared but motorists will still be facing long delays. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED J10/A32 #Fareham debris has been removed from the carriageway, delays are approx 25 minutes are easing.”
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Lanes cleared on M27
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27. The debris has been cleared, but delays still remain on the eastbound route at junction 10.
M27 traffic
Traffic is being held on the motorway, with drivers facing delays of roughly 20 minutes.
M27 lanes closed
Two lanes are currently closed while debris is being cleared on the M27 eastbound in Fareham.
The A27 at the Quay Street Roundqabout has now been cleared, with the broken vehicle being moved on.
ROMANSE reports: “A27 #Fareham - Lane 1 CLEARED eastbound on Eastern Way at Quay St Rbt after the earlier broken down lorry, delays remain northbound on A32 Gosport Rd from Wych Ln.”
Broken down lorry
One lane is still blocked on the A27 due to a broken down lorry.
Major delays are being caused on the A27 due to a broken down lorry.
Fareham police said: “ Unfortunately, due to the broken down lorry on Eastern Way, the surrounding roads, especially Market Quay Roundabout is very busy.
“Please do not enter a Yellow Box Junction until your exit is clear, as this will increase delays.”
Lanes reopened
The two lanes on the M27 which were closed for repairs were opened last night.
National Highways said: “Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect.
“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”
Police response to Paulsgrove crash
Police have provided more information regarding a crash in Paulsgrove this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.40pm to reports of a collision on the A27.
“The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.”
M27 update
Both lanes are still closed on the M27, accoridng to ROMANSE.
The traffic monitoring system said delays have reduced but are still preent.
Paulsgrove crash
Portsmouth Roads reports that there has been a crash in Paulsgrove and one lane is closed.
They said it happened on Southampton Road, at the junction of the A27.