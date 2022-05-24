Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
A ‘large vehicle fire’ is causing disruption on M27 in Hampshire.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
SEE MORE: 75-year-old Portsmouth motorcyclist and navy veteran to ride almost 2,000 miles through Alaska for SSAFA
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 10:59
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- ‘Large vehicle fire’ on M27
‘Large vehicle fire’ causing disruption on M27
25 minute delays
All lanes have now opened on M3 - but 2 miles of congestion
25 minute delays on M3
Traffic was held on M3 due to car fire
M3 reopens but ‘3 miles of congestion’
Multiple vehicles involved in the crash
AA Traffic reports: ‘Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and earlier crash, a car, a van and a lorry involved on M3 Southbound between J2 M25 and J3 A322 (Lightwater / Bagshot). Lanes one and two (of four) have been closed again for recovery.’