Portsmouth traffic: M27 delays heading towards Portsmouth after earlier lorry fire plus latest on M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:42 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

A ‘large vehicle fire’ is continuing to cause disruption on M27 heading to Portsmouth.

One lane is shut eastbound for resurfacing work.

Delays are building

Furious civic chiefs' rage as travellers set up camp across the area amid claims...

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 16:44

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • ‘Large vehicle fire’ on M27
Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 16:44

There are delays on M27 now

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 16:29

Delays on Eastern Road, Portsmouth

AA Traffic has reported: ‘Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Tangier Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.’

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 16:22

Traffic is ‘coping well’ following lorry fire

AA Traffic map says: ‘Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of two) is closed as you head towards the roundabout.’

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 16:21

Lane closed for resurfacing after lorry fire

Tuesday, 24 May, 2022, 10:59

‘Large vehicle fire’ causing disruption on M27

Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:04

25 minute delays

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 16:28

All lanes have now opened on M3 - but 2 miles of congestion

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 16:10

25 minute delays on M3

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 15:44

Traffic was held on M3 due to car fire

Thursday, 19 May, 2022, 15:23

M3 reopens but ‘3 miles of congestion’

