Portsmouth traffic: M27 slip road closed as emergency services attend scene of incident plus latest on M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 11:12 am

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Delays are building

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

A slip road on the M27 is currently closed due to an incident.

Emergency services remain at the scene currently.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don't contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 12:41

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • M27 slip road closed due to incident
Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 12:41

Slip road remains closed

Latest update on the M27 incident: Slip road remains closed, according to AA Traffic map

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 11:45

Traffic ‘was held’ on M27 earlier

AA Traffic reports: ‘Traffic was held between J7 and J8 for ten minutes.’

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 11:14

Emergency services are at the scene

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 11:13

M27 slip road closed - ‘heavy delays’ building

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 15:27

Delays easing

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 15:10

Police issued statement on Hayling Island crash

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police called at 1.42pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island.

‘The fire service also attended.

‘The southbound carriage way onto the island was closed at 2.18pm and re-opened at 2.37pm.’

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 14:51

Major delays in Hayling Island and Havant due to a crash

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 14:10

Can you get a train refund during strike?

If your train has been cancelled or is delayed due to the strike, you might be wondering if you can get a refund or compensation.

Here is what you need to know

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 13:06

Warning to cyclists from SWR

Tuesday, 21 June, 2022, 10:46

Map of road delay hotspots as AA warns of severe disruption

The roads and regions expected to see the worst delays and disruption as 80% of rail services cancelled.

Drivers are being warned to expect major disruptions on the roads as the nationwide rail strike forces passengers to find other means of transport.

The AA is predicting a surge in traffic as travellers take to the road while services are disrupted around Britain.

Read more

