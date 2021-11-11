Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
A slip road on the M27 is currently closed due to an incident.
Emergency services remain at the scene currently.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 12:41
- M27 slip road closed due to incident
Slip road remains closed
Latest update on the M27 incident: Slip road remains closed, according to AA Traffic map
Traffic ‘was held’ on M27 earlier
AA Traffic reports: ‘Traffic was held between J7 and J8 for ten minutes.’
Emergency services are at the scene
M27 slip road closed - ‘heavy delays’ building
Delays easing
Police issued statement on Hayling Island crash
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police called at 1.42pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island.
‘The fire service also attended.
‘The southbound carriage way onto the island was closed at 2.18pm and re-opened at 2.37pm.’
Major delays in Hayling Island and Havant due to a crash
Can you get a train refund during strike?
If your train has been cancelled or is delayed due to the strike, you might be wondering if you can get a refund or compensation.
Warning to cyclists from SWR
Map of road delay hotspots as AA warns of severe disruption
The roads and regions expected to see the worst delays and disruption as 80% of rail services cancelled.
Drivers are being warned to expect major disruptions on the roads as the nationwide rail strike forces passengers to find other means of transport.
The AA is predicting a surge in traffic as travellers take to the road while services are disrupted around Britain.