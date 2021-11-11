The male, in his 90s, has been rushed to hospital following a collision in Havant Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the crash, involving two vehicles, happened at 9.45am.

She said: ‘A man in his 90s has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.

‘We are still at the scene and Havant Road is closed between the Eastern Road and Lealand Road junctions.’

The road was closed while the police carried out their investigations. Portsmouth Roads reported the route was reopened at 2.51pm.

