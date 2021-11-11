Portsmouth traffic: Man in 90s rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' following Havant Road crash, road still closed between Eastern Road and Lealand Road junctions
AN ELDERLY man has been seriously injured following a crash.
The male, in his 90s, has been rushed to hospital following a collision in Havant Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the crash, involving two vehicles, happened at 9.45am.
She said: ‘A man in his 90s has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.
‘We are still at the scene and Havant Road is closed between the Eastern Road and Lealand Road junctions.’
Portsmouth Roads warned motorists to ‘avoid’ the area if possible.
- Havant Road is currently blocked.
- An incident happened between Eastern Road and South Road.
- Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
The route is still blocked following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Police are still at the scene.
