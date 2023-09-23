News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Motorists facing heavy delays as two lanes closed on M27 with vehicles backed up to A3(M)

Drivers are facing major delays heading into Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that two lanes are currently blocked on the M27 due to emergency bridge repairs. Motorists are facing delays of up to 20 minutes.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes remain CLOSED at #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea for emergency bridge repairs, approx. 20 mins delay from #A3M #Farlington.”

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Portsmouth Roads added: “M27 westbound junction 12 before the M275 exit slip Road – two lanes closed causing congestion and delays.” Football supporters travelling to Fratton Park today are expected to get caught up in these delays.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

11:53 BSTUpdated 11:53 BST

M27 delays

Motorists are facing serious delays on the M27. Football fans travelling to Fratton Park are expected to be caught up in the bad traffic.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes remain CLOSED at #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea for emergency bridge repairs, approx. 20 mins delay from #A3M #Farlington.”

12:14 BST

Infrastructure “defects"

National Highways reports that workers are at the scene dealing with the problem.

They said: “Two (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M27 in #Hampshire within J12 near #Portsmouth (before the #M275 exit slip road) due to an infrastructure defect.

“Traffic Officers and Service Providers are in attendance. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience. “

12:01 BST

Traffic “chaos"

One twitter user said motorists are currently facing traffic “chaos” in the Portsmouth area.

In response to an update by ROMANSE, Alan Battaglia said there is a queue of about an hour from all directions.

“Absolute chaos, just drove past”, he added.

11:56 BST

Delays on the M27

Portsmouth Roads is also reporting about the major traffic delays in Portsmouth.

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 09:10 BSTUpdated 11:47 BST

Police update on A27 crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released an update about the collision on the A27 westbound.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.35am today (Friday, September 15) to a report of a serious single vehicle collision on the A27 westbound, close to Farlington roundabout.

“Officers attended and a section of the road has been closed overnight. The road is now reopen.”

Further details are expected to be published.

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 08:45 BSTUpdated 11:47 BST

A27 reopened

The A27 westbound at Eastern Road in Farlington has now been reopened.

National Highways reports: “There are residual delays of 25 minutes on the A27, and 30 minute delays on the #A3M, so please allow extra journey time if you are travelling in the area this morning.”

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 08:37 BST

Boarhunt delays

Drivers in the Boarhunt area are also facing delays heading towards the A27.

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 08:28 BSTUpdated 11:47 BST

Map of delays

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE has published a second image of the traffic delays around the A27.

Congestion is severely impacting the A27, A3, A3(M), and areas of Havant, Waterlooville, Purbrook and Farlington.

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 08:24 BST

Bridgemary Delays

Traffic delays are taking place in the Bridgemary area between Gosport and Fareham.

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 08:10 BST

Traffic Held

ROMANSE reports delays on the M27 due to the A27 congestion.

The traffic monitoring system reports there are 30 minute delays between the M27 at junction 11 and A27 at Eastern Road.

There are reports of traffic being temporarily held.

