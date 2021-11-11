Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
Portsmouth Roads reports one lane is now open on Eastern Road following a crash.
The route was fully closed off to all traffic and pedestrians.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 16:40
- Southampton road closed after man found injured
One lane now open on Eastern Road
One lane is now open on Eastern Road. It is open to southbound traffic at the Burrfields Road junction.
Lane blocked on M27
One lane is also blocked on the M27 due to a broken down vehicle. ROMANSE reports there are no delays at present.
Full closure on Eastern Road southbound
Eastern Road closed to all traffic and pedestrians.
Crash on Eastern Road, Portsmouth
Portsmouth Roads reports delays are likely following a crash on Eastern Road. Officers are present at the scene.
Victoria Road North cleared
Portsmouth Roads confirmed the lane has now been reopened.
Segensworth - ‘Very heavy delays'
ROMANSE reports there are ‘very heavy delays’ on the A27 at Segensworth, and junction 9 of the M27.
Southsea road closed
A lane is closed on Victoria Road North due to a crash.
There are reported delays on the A34.
The ‘debris’ has been cleared and the delays are gone.
A lane on the M27 eastbound is blocked due to ‘debris’. It is causing delays.