According to traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, the M27 was closed on the westbound carriageway in all three lanes at junction 11 for Fareham after a vehicle overturned.

One lane has since reopened but there are significant delays for motorists in the area. Along the eastbound carriageway there is traffic tailing back from junction 11 as motorists seek alternative routes around, with the A27 also being affected.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 4.48pm to a report of a vehicle having overturned on the M27. The incident involved two further vehicles.

‘One lane is running at this time. One person has reported injuries.’

