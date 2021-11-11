Portsmouth traffic: One person injured as overturned vehicle on the M27 causes major delays
ONE person has been injured after a vehicle overturned on the M27 this afternoon.
According to traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, the M27 was closed on the westbound carriageway in all three lanes at junction 11 for Fareham after a vehicle overturned.
One lane has since reopened but there are significant delays for motorists in the area. Along the eastbound carriageway there is traffic tailing back from junction 11 as motorists seek alternative routes around, with the A27 also being affected.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 4.48pm to a report of a vehicle having overturned on the M27. The incident involved two further vehicles.
‘One lane is running at this time. One person has reported injuries.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- Havant Road is currently blocked.
- An incident happened between Eastern Road and South Road.
- Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.
The route is still blocked following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Police are still at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 9.45am this morning to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Havant Road in Portsmouth.
‘A man in his 90s has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.
’A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.
‘We are still at the scene and Havant Road is closed between the Eastern Road and Lealand Road junctions.’
ROMANSE reports the vehicle fire has been cleared and delays are gone.