A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the force were told about a crash on the M27 westbound at junction 12. She added: ‘We were called to a collision between three vehicles on the westbound M27 at junction 12 at 4.23pm. Officers are on scene.

‘No injuries have been reported so far but this appears to be ongoing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wave105Travel reported that queues are building as a result. They reported on Twitter: ‘#M27 RTI westbound approaching J12, queues back to A3M. Queues back to Emsworth, slow southbound A3M as a result.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

NOW READ: Yet another dispersal order issued across Portsmouth seafront