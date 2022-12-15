News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Police provide fresh details of Eastern Road crash this morning

POLICE rushed to the scene of a crash in Portsmouth this morning.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were responding to a two vehicle collision at 7.38am on Eastern Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.38am to a collision involving a Ford Fiesta and a Hyundai on Eastern Road.

‘No injuries were reported to us.’

ROMANSE reported motorists faced roughly 40 minute delays. The traffic monitoring system reported: ‘A2030 Portsmouth - approximately 40-minute delays delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Tangier Rd and A27/Farlington Roundabout due to an RTI.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
