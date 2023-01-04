Police have shut Bury Road and are advising drivers to stay clear of the area outside Gosport War Memorial Hospital. Emergency services are currently at the scene, with people being advised to use an alternative route.

A statement from Gosport police said: ‘Please avoid Bury Road, outside War Memorial Hospital. The road is closed following an accident. Emergency services are on the scene.

‘If you are heading into, or out of town, please find an alternative route. We'll update as soon as we're able to.’

