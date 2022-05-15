Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
The B3054 is closed in both directions due to a crash involved a motorbike and a car.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
SEE MORE: Sammy Philpott accused of stabbing non-league footballer Stanlie Hopkins in Red Lion pub car park in Cosham goes on trial
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 17:11
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- M3 delays due to multi-vehicle crash
Hampshire road closed due to crash
AA Traffic reports: ‘Road closed due to crash, a motorbike and car involved on B3054 both ways between Hundred Lane and East Boldre Road.’
Heavy traffic on M3
AA Traffic reports: ‘Heavy traffic on M3 Northbound from J14 to J10 A31 (Winchester). Travel time is around 15 minute.’
Delays are increasing on A31
AA Traffic reports: ‘Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A31 Eastbound in Hampshire. Average speed 20 mph.’
Roadworks are cause of ‘severe’ delays
AA Traffic reports: ‘Entry ramp closed and two lanes closed due to construction on A31 Ringwood Road Eastbound at A338 (Ashley Heath Roundabout). Lanes three and four (of four) are closed. Expect delays.’
‘Severe’ delays on A338 in Hampshire
AA Traffic reports: ‘Severe delays of 35 minutes and delays easing on A338 Northbound between B3073 Hurn Road (Blackwater Junction) and A31 Ringwood Road (Ashley Heath Roundabout). Average speed five mph.’
Heavy traffic reported on M3 northbound near Winchester
AA Traffic map is reporting: ‘Heavy traffic on M3 Northbound from J14 to J10 A31 (Winchester). In patches.’