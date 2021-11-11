News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Road in Landport reopened following traffic accident plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275, M27 updates

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
3 minutes ago

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Portsmouth Roads reported Anglesea Road in Landport was closed following an a road traffic accident, but it has since been reopened.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Key Events

  • Road in Portsmouth closed following a traffic accident.
  • The accident happened in Anglesea Road.
  • Portsmouth Roads first reported the incident.
Anglesea Road cleared

Portsmouth Roads reports Anglesea Road has now been cleared.

Anglesea Road

Anglesea Road in Landport has been closed following a crash.

Police Update

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update following the crash this morning. The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.30am t reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound carriageway.

‘This involved three cars and minor injuries were reported.’

M27 RTI cleared

The lane has been cleared following an earlier RTI.

M27 RTI

ROMANSE is reporting 20 minute delays on the M27 at junction 12 following a crash.

Police response to RTI

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman has provided an update on the M27 crash.

He said: ‘We were called at 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 between three vehicles including a car and a truck. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicles are being recovered.’

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes are now cleared on the M27 and delays are easing.

M27 Update

ROMANSE reports delays are easing but are still 20 minutes. Two lanes are blocked.

National Highways

National Highways said there is roughly four miles worth of congestion.

M27 RTI

ROMANSE are reporting significant delays following an RTI.

PortsmouthA27M27Hampshire