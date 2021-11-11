Portsmouth traffic: Road in Landport reopened following traffic accident plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275, M27 updates
Portsmouth Roads reported Anglesea Road in Landport was closed following an a road traffic accident, but it has since been reopened.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- Road in Portsmouth closed following a traffic accident.
- The accident happened in Anglesea Road.
- Portsmouth Roads first reported the incident.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update following the crash this morning. The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.30am t reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound carriageway.
‘This involved three cars and minor injuries were reported.’
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman has provided an update on the M27 crash.
He said: ‘We were called at 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 between three vehicles including a car and a truck. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicles are being recovered.’