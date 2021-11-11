Portsmouth Traffic: 'Serious' crash in Havant causes police to close road plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Portsmouth pub The Park Tavern reopens after six-month revamp with actor from The Crown as new manager
Havant police have closed New Road, in Havant, following a ‘serious’ crash.
Officers are currently at the scene.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 16:38
Key Events
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
- A ‘serious’ crash has lead to police closing New Road.
- Officers are currently at the scene.
‘Serious’ crash
Havant police have closed New Road following a ‘serious’ crash.
Traffic delays - Victorious
Traffic is gridlocked near the festival site.
Traffic delays - Victorious Festival
There are reports of major traffic delays in Southsea.
Our photographer Alex Shute, travelling to cover Victorious festival, said it took him over an hour to get from Commercial Road to the seafront.
He added: ‘Roads completely gridlocked. It’s taken me an hour to get from commercial road to the seafront!’
Kingston Crescent Collision
A Hampshire police spokesman confirmed the collision happened at 10.51am this morning.
Kingston Crescent Collision
Police have closed a lane on Kingston Crescent after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Portsmouth police said: ‘Officers have been at a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Kingston Crescent this morning.
‘The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
‘The car remains in place and one lane is closed near the Admiral Drake pub, which may cause delays entering the city.’
‘Serious fire'
The route is closed in both directions.
Fareham ‘incident’ update
The partial blockage in Fareham has now been cleared, according to ROMANSE.
Fareham ‘incident'
ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of roughly 25 minutes.
M27 update
There are currently ‘heavy delays’ on the M27, caused by a crash.
Fareham ‘incident'
ROMANSE reports a road is partially blocked due to an ‘incident’.
Motorists are facing delays in both directions.