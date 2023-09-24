News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Portsmouth traffic: Two lanes reopened on the M27 following infrastructure repairs

Two lanes have now been reopened on a major motorway following infrastructure repairs.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

National Highways reports that the lanes were reopened on the M27 last night. Drivers faced severe delays on several routes yesterday, but the roads are now expected to be much calmer.

“Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect,” National Highways said.

NOW READ: Businessman who orchestrated "cruel" and "cowardly" bomb plot jailed

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
09:09 BSTUpdated 09:09 BST

Lanes reopened

The two lanes on the M27 which were closed for repairs were opened last night.

National Highways said: “Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect.

“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”

16:27 BST

Police response to Paulsgrove crash

Police have provided more information regarding a crash in Paulsgrove this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.40pm to reports of a collision on the A27.

“The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.”

16:07 BST

M27 update

Both lanes are still closed on the M27, accoridng to ROMANSE.

The traffic monitoring system said delays have reduced but are still preent.

16:00 BST

Paulsgrove crash

Portsmouth Roads reports that there has been a crash in Paulsgrove and one lane is closed.

They said it happened on Southampton Road, at the junction of the A27.

13:33 BST

Delays in the Purbrook area

Due to the roadworks, motorists are facing delays in the Purbrook area.

ROMANSE reports: “#A3M Southbound - Approx. 20 mins delay between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and #A27 Havant Bypass #Farlington.”

12:14 BST

Infrastructure “defects"

National Highways reports that workers are at the scene dealing with the problem.

They said: “Two (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M27 in #Hampshire within J12 near #Portsmouth (before the #M275 exit slip road) due to an infrastructure defect.

“Traffic Officers and Service Providers are in attendance. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience. “

12:01 BST

Traffic “chaos"

One twitter user said motorists are currently facing traffic “chaos” in the Portsmouth area.

In response to an update by ROMANSE, Alan Battaglia said there is a queue of about an hour from all directions.

“Absolute chaos, just drove past”, he added.

11:56 BST

Delays on the M27

Portsmouth Roads is also reporting about the major traffic delays in Portsmouth.

11:53 BSTUpdated 09:09 BST

M27 delays

Motorists are facing serious delays on the M27. Football fans travelling to Fratton Park are expected to be caught up in the bad traffic.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes remain CLOSED at #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea for emergency bridge repairs, approx. 20 mins delay from #A3M #Farlington.”

Fri, 15 Sep, 2023, 09:10 BSTUpdated 11:47 BST

Police update on A27 crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released an update about the collision on the A27 westbound.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.35am today (Friday, September 15) to a report of a serious single vehicle collision on the A27 westbound, close to Farlington roundabout.

“Officers attended and a section of the road has been closed overnight. The road is now reopen.”

Further details are expected to be published.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:M27PortsmouthDriversNational HighwaysHampshire County CouncilPortsmouth City Council