National Highways reports that the lanes were reopened on the M27 last night. Drivers faced severe delays on several routes yesterday, but the roads are now expected to be much calmer.

“Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect,” National Highways said.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”