Portsmouth traffic: Two lanes reopened on the M27 following infrastructure repairs
National Highways reports that the lanes were reopened on the M27 last night. Drivers faced severe delays on several routes yesterday, but the roads are now expected to be much calmer.
“Update - All lanes are now reopen on the #M27 westbound within J12 near #Portsmouth following repairs to an infrastructure defect,” National Highways said.
“Delays are clearing well in the area. Thanks for your patience and have a safe onward journey.”
Lanes reopened
The two lanes on the M27 which were closed for repairs were opened last night.
Police response to Paulsgrove crash
Police have provided more information regarding a crash in Paulsgrove this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 2.40pm to reports of a collision on the A27.
“The collision involved two vehicles. No injuries were reported.”
M27 update
Both lanes are still closed on the M27, accoridng to ROMANSE.
The traffic monitoring system said delays have reduced but are still preent.
Paulsgrove crash
Portsmouth Roads reports that there has been a crash in Paulsgrove and one lane is closed.
They said it happened on Southampton Road, at the junction of the A27.
Delays in the Purbrook area
Due to the roadworks, motorists are facing delays in the Purbrook area.
ROMANSE reports: “#A3M Southbound - Approx. 20 mins delay between J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook and #A27 Havant Bypass #Farlington.”
Infrastructure “defects"
National Highways reports that workers are at the scene dealing with the problem.
They said: “Two (of 3) lanes are closed on the #M27 in #Hampshire within J12 near #Portsmouth (before the #M275 exit slip road) due to an infrastructure defect.
“Traffic Officers and Service Providers are in attendance. Please allow extra time for your journey, thank you for your patience. “
Traffic “chaos"
One twitter user said motorists are currently facing traffic “chaos” in the Portsmouth area.
In response to an update by ROMANSE, Alan Battaglia said there is a queue of about an hour from all directions.
“Absolute chaos, just drove past”, he added.
Delays on the M27
Portsmouth Roads is also reporting about the major traffic delays in Portsmouth.
M27 delays
Motorists are facing serious delays on the M27. Football fans travelling to Fratton Park are expected to be caught up in the bad traffic.
ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes remain CLOSED at #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea for emergency bridge repairs, approx. 20 mins delay from #A3M #Farlington.”
Police update on A27 crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released an update about the collision on the A27 westbound.
A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.35am today (Friday, September 15) to a report of a serious single vehicle collision on the A27 westbound, close to Farlington roundabout.
“Officers attended and a section of the road has been closed overnight. The road is now reopen.”
Further details are expected to be published.