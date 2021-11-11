Portsmouth traffic: Vehicle fire caused heavy delays on Northern Road in Cosham and Hilsea and latest travel updates on M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and other major roads in Hampshire
HERE is the latest traffic updates on the roads across the Portsmouth area.
If you are commuting this morning, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Concerns raised over the number of vulnerable children in Portsmouth abusing drugs and alcohol
A ‘vehicle fire’ is causing long delays in Cosham this morning – with 25 minute delays reported on Northam Road and Portsmouth Road. Find out the latest in our blog.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic and travel updates from Portsmouth roads
Last updated: Thursday, 11 November, 2021, 11:31
Here’s what Hampshire Fire and Rescue has said
“Cosham firefighters were called to Northern Road, Portsmouth, at 07:50 today following a diesel spill near to the Hilsea roundabout.
“The crew used absorbent pads and provided scene safety while a vehicle was recovered by a breakdown service.”
Delays in Winchester
Cosham delays caused by a ‘vehicle fire’
According to reports there was a vehicle fire in Cosham this morning, which has caused long delays on Northern Road and Portsmouth Road
There are also delays on the M271
Congestion causing 25 minute delays in Portsmouth
Some delays being reported on M27
AA Traffic reports that there is delays of four minutes on M27 Westbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.
Here’s what AA Traffic has on A32 delays
On its traffic map, the AA says: ‘Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A32 Gosport Road Northbound between A32 and Geoffrey Crescent. Average speed ten mph.’
Delays on the A32
Welcome to our live blog!
We will be bringing you all the latest traffic and travel updates across the roads in Portsmouth and Hampshire throughout this morning.