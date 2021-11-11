LivePortsmouth traffic: 'Very heavy delays' around Havant and Farling due to flooding causing traffic problems on M27, A27 and A3(M) plus latest travel updates on M275, M3 and more
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports ‘very heavy delays’ around Havant and Farlington due to flooding.
They are affecting routes traffic delays across the M27, including at junction 10 between Fareham and Hilsea, and other motorways.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
- ROMANSE reports traffic delays on the M27, A27 and A3(M).
- Flooding around Havant and Farlington is the cause of the problems.
- Some of the delays are at junction 10 of the M27, between Fareham and Hilsea.
Traffic delays around Havant and Farlington
ROMANSE reports ‘very heavy’ delays on several roads near Havant and Farlington due to flooding. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain yesterday. It is due to last until 1pm.
M3 cleared
Safety warning from the fire service
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have issued a safety warning for drivers to take care on the roads due to the flooding.
M3 lane closure
The M3 closure is due to a fallen tree. Delays are building
Weather warning for rain - Portsmouth
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain yesterday, which is due to last until 1pm today. The forecaster said the risk of flooding is possible.
M3 lane closure
One lane is currently closed on the M3.
Delays at junction 11 of the M27
ROMANSE is also reporting delays of up to 30 minutes at junction 11 on the M27.
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports delays at junction 10 on the M27.
Police update
Sussex police have provided fresh details.
They have described what happened as an ‘incident’.
A spokesman said: ‘The eastbound carriageway of the A27 is currently closed near the Fishbourne Roundabout due to an ongoing incident. Emergency services are on the scene.
‘The road will remain closed while the incident is ongoing so we would advise the public to find alternative routes of travel.’
‘Very heavy delays’ on A259 Havant Road
There are still very heavy delays on all approaches to A259 Havant Road.