South Western Railway said that trains this morning ‘may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem’, which is occurring as ‘the police are dealing with an incident at Fratton’.

A tweet added: ‘Some lines headed towards London are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police officer at Fratton railway station in February this year Picture: Habibur Rahman

The company said that it hoped the disruption would be over by 8.30am