PASSENGERS have been warned about a ‘police incident’ that is causing train disruption in Portsmouth today.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:22 am

South Western Railway said that trains this morning ‘may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem’, which is occurring as ‘the police are dealing with an incident at Fratton’.

A tweet added: ‘Some lines headed towards London are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.’

A police officer at Fratton railway station in February this year Picture: Habibur Rahman

The company said that it hoped the disruption would be over by 8.30am

More details to follow.

