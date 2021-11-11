Portsmouth travel: A3 now clear at Guildford plus latest traffic on M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 8:45 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Delays are building

A multi-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the A3 at Guildford, near the turn-off for the cathedral, was causing delays but is now cleared.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 20:37

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • A3 accident at Guildford now cleared
Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 20:37

Accident now cleared

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 19:41

Motorway closures tonight

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 18:27

Police have issued a warning to motorway drivers today

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/crime/hampshire-roads-and-motorways-police-warn-drivers-that-they-will-be-ticketed-if-caught-driving-illegally-through-hatched-areas-3745855

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 18:21

Long queues if you are heading from Portsmouth to London tonight

Friday, 24 June, 2022, 12:13

5 miles of congestion

Latest on the M27 vehicle fire

Friday, 24 June, 2022, 11:08

All lanes are currently held on M27 eastbound

Friday, 24 June, 2022, 11:07

Vehicle fire causing disruption on M27

Thursday, 23 June, 2022, 08:42

M27 delays due to crash

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 15:43

Vehicle fire on Hayling Island

Wednesday, 22 June, 2022, 15:34

Police responding to crash in Havant

