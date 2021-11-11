Portsmouth travel: A31 shut westbound after car 'lost control in standing water' causing major delays latest traffic on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:37 am

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Picture of the crash on the A31 earlier. Picture: Hants Road Police via Twitter

A serious crash on the A31 has caused it to be closed westbound – with very long delays reported.

Police have said that the collision happened after a car ‘lost control’ in standing water.

Read More

Read More
Tragic death of 30-year-old Havant man who ‘made life bigger and better’ after c...

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

Delays are building

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Plans for a new Lidl store in Havant are welcomed by residents in the town

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:58

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • A31 shut westbound in Hampshire
Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:58

Road should be open ‘within one hour’

Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:38

Here’s what police have said

Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:27

A31 currently shut westbound after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 20:37

Accident now cleared

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 19:41

Motorway closures tonight

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 18:27

Police have issued a warning to motorway drivers today

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/crime/hampshire-roads-and-motorways-police-warn-drivers-that-they-will-be-ticketed-if-caught-driving-illegally-through-hatched-areas-3745855

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 18:21

Long queues if you are heading from Portsmouth to London tonight

Friday, 24 June, 2022, 12:13

5 miles of congestion

Latest on the M27 vehicle fire

Friday, 24 June, 2022, 11:08

All lanes are currently held on M27 eastbound

Friday, 24 June, 2022, 11:07

Vehicle fire causing disruption on M27

Next Page
Page 1 of 27
A27PortsmouthM27HampshirePolice