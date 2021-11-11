Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Picture of the crash on the A31 earlier. Picture: Hants Road Police via Twitter

A serious crash on the A31 has caused it to be closed westbound – with very long delays reported.

Police have said that the collision happened after a car ‘lost control’ in standing water.

Delays are building

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.