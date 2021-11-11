Portsmouth travel: 'Severe' delays on A32 between Fareham and Gosport plus latest traffic on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:00 am

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Delays are building

Drivers are being warned there are ‘severe’ delays on the A32 between Fareham and Gosport this morning.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 08:02

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • ‘Severe’ delays on A32 this morning
Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 08:02

‘Severe’ delays on A32

AA Traffic map causes the delays ‘severe’

Tuesday, 28 June, 2022, 08:01

Traffic in Fareham this morning

Monday, 27 June, 2022, 10:57

A31 has now reopened westbound

Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:58

Road should be open ‘within one hour’

Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:38

Here’s what police have said

Monday, 27 June, 2022, 09:27

A31 currently shut westbound after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 20:37

Accident now cleared

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 19:41

Motorway closures tonight

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 18:27

Police have issued a warning to motorway drivers today

Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 18:21

Long queues if you are heading from Portsmouth to London tonight

