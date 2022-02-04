Railway closures: Here is when works will close a major line between Portsmouth and London Waterloo, affecting Havant and Petersfield
PLANNED maintenance works from Network Rail will shut a major railways line in Portsmouth.
Selected services between Portsmouth Harbour and London Waterloo will be affected by the closures.
They will take place in the coming weeks as part of a major resignalling project.
Network Rail has planned maintenance work which upgrades signalling, with other maintenance work – including renewing sections of track and switches.
Most of these improvements are part of the Farncombe to Petersfield Resignalling Scheme (F2P), aiming to modernise signal systems which date back to the 1970s.
Read More
Disruptions will take place across an eight day period this month, between February 12 and February 20.
Some rail works are scheduled over the weekend, but weekly commuters will also be affected across several services.
Here is when and where these works will take place.
February 12 and 14-19
South Western Railway services start and terminate at Guildford, affecting commuters from Portsmouth and Havant.
A rail shuttle service will operate between Petersfield and Portsmouth Harbour.
Replacement bus services will also be in operation between Guildford and Petersfield.
February 13
Passengers will have to use a rail shuttle service between Havant and Portsmouth Harbour.
Trains will be replaced by a bus service from Guildford to Havant.
February 20
Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport and Redhill will terminate at Guildford.
Buses will also replace trains between Guildford and Shalford.
The changes to services is due to Network Rail construction work, due to the F2P programme.
SEE ALSO: Tragedy as Portsmouth builder, 21, died after falling down the stairs following a night out celebrating a pay rise, inquest hears
Maintenance work to tracks, drainage and electrical supply will take place, as well as embankment repairs and structural examinations.
Network Rail reported on their website that more weekday line closures are to be expected in the near future.
More information can be found here.