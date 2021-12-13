Network Rail staff will be working on tracks near Salisbury station on Saturday morning.

Great Western Railway trains from Cardiff Central to Portsmouth Harbour will be replaced by buses between Salisbury and Southampton Central stations.

This disruption is set to last until early afternoon.

Great Western Railway trains from Cardiff Central to Portsmouth Harbour are set to be disrupted by planned engineering works this Saturday. Picture: Network Rail

Replacement bus services – which run between Salisbury and Andover – will be used for all affected South Western Railway and Great Western Railway trains.

The repairs are to fix tracks at the junction outside Fisherton tunnel, after they were damaged in October.

Network Rail’s route director for Wessex, Mark Killick, said: ‘I’m really sorry for this extra disruption so close to Christmas.

‘When we replace track as part of our planned work, we make sure we come in a few weeks later to make sure the track is still aligned properly.

‘In this instance, we’ve had to find a day when there’s little other work going on across the area, to keep disruption to a minimum for customers.’

Customers are advised to check your journey before you travel.

