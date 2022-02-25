Hampshire traffic: A3 southbound closed after six-vehicle crash inside Hindhead Tunnel leaves 'debris and spillage' plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
The A3 is currently closed southbound due to a serious collision inside the Hindhead Tunnel involving six-vehicles.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Friday, 25 February, 2022, 18:05
- A3 closed due to crash inside Hindhead Tunnel
Hindhead Tunnel collision causes A3 to be closed southbound
A3 closed in both directions due to fallen power lines
A34 remains closed near Winchester
Another fallen tree
More disruption caused by fallen trees
Train services suspended until the evening
In a joint statement, South Western Railway and Network Rail said: ‘Gusts of more than 90mph wind have caused multiple incidents across the SWR network today, with 30 fallen trees already blocking key routes.
‘As a result, SWR services have been suspended until at least 18.00 and we strongly urge customers not to travel at this time. We are working hard to restore services, but ask customers to make alternative travel plans if they can.
‘Customers should regularly check the ‘Plan my journey’ page on SWR’s website, which will be updated with the latest information every hour.
‘We would like to apologise to our customers for the impact this will have on their journeys, but – as always – our primary concern is the safety and welfare of customers and colleagues out on the network.’