Storm Eunice Hampshire traffic: A3 near Petersfield closed due to fallen power cables, A34 in Winchester remains closed plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates as a ‘dangerous’ storm arrives in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:23 pm

A red weather warning will come into force at 10am and last until 3pm.

An amber weather warning is already in place and lasts until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned there is a ‘danger to life’ and there will be ‘dangerous’ weather in the coming hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A road in Hampshire is closed this evening due to a police incident

We will pull together all the latest traffic and travel updates during Storm Eunice. Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

Latest traffic updates.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Live weather and travel updates as 'dangerous weather' set to batt...

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Stormy conditions at Old Portsmouth as Eunice blows through. Picture: Habibur Rahman

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth and Hampshire school closures announced as storm is declared a major incident

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Red weather warning issued for Portsmouth as Storm Eunice declared a 'danger to life'

Tree down in Stubbington Avenue, North End. Picture: Richard Lemmer

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 19:24

  • Storm Eunice continues to bring disruption
  • Red weather was enforced
Friday, 18 February, 2022, 19:24

A3 closed in both directions due to fallen power lines

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 18:06

A34 remains closed near Winchester

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 15:35

Another fallen tree

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 15:08

More disruption caused by fallen trees

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 13:54

Train services suspended until the evening

In a joint statement, South Western Railway and Network Rail said: ‘Gusts of more than 90mph wind have caused multiple incidents across the SWR network today, with 30 fallen trees already blocking key routes.

‘As a result, SWR services have been suspended until at least 18.00 and we strongly urge customers not to travel at this time. We are working hard to restore services, but ask customers to make alternative travel plans if they can.

‘Customers should regularly check the ‘Plan my journey’ page on SWR’s website, which will be updated with the latest information every hour.

‘We would like to apologise to our customers for the impact this will have on their journeys, but – as always – our primary concern is the safety and welfare of customers and colleagues out on the network.’

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:57

Langstone Bridge to close

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:55

Stubbington Avenue blocked by fallen tree

Fallen tree in Stubbington Avenue

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:45

Fallen tree in Southampton

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:27

Gosport Ferry still running

Friday, 18 February, 2022, 11:00

Tree blocking the railway at Overton

Next Page
Page 1 of 12
PoliceM27HavantA27Emergency services