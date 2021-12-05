The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the UK ahead of bad weather next week.

Portsmouth, Southampton, the Isle of Wight and Hampshire are all affected by the bad weather.

A statement from the Met Office said: ‘A deep area of low pressure moving in across the UK from the Atlantic is likely to bring high winds to many parts of the UK.

Storm Francis battering Southsea Common on August 26, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Strong winds arriving into the west through the morning, spreading inland and reaching eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

‘Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.’

What to expect – warning from the Met Office

:: Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

:: Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

:: Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

:: Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

:: It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

