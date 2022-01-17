Hampshire County Council has confirmed overnight closures of Peak Lane, which will run from 8am-5pm, beginning Monday, January 24 and ending on the morning of Friday, January 28.

The closure between the roundabout with Longfield Avenue and the junction with Oakcroft Lane is taking place due to the ongoing construction of the Stubbington Bypass.

The B3334 Titchfield Road. Picture: Malcolm Wells

It is hoped that the county council will have the new bypass completed by spring this year.

Once completed, it will link Gosport Road with Titchfield Road, allowing motorists to reach the A27 without driving through Stubbington itself.

May’s Lane and its side roads south of Oakcroft Lane will be accessible to and from the B3334 Gosport Road only when Peak Lane is closed.

Gatekeepers at each end of the road closure will assist emergency vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and residents whose properties are located within the area of the road closure.

The road closures are necessary to enable surfacing of the new junction on Peak Lane with the bypass, the council says.

A diversion will be in place via Longfield Avenue and Newgate Lane East.

A similar road closure was put in place at the end of August last year.

