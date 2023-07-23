Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a car in Southsea
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Southsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 09:25 BST
Police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews were all on the scene of a collision that happened on Thursday night (July 20) involving a vehicle and a cyclist.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 9.05pm on Thursday, 20 July to reports of a collision on Fratton Way.
“The collision involved a car and a cyclist.
“The cyclist, a 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”