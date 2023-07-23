News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a car in Southsea

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Southsea.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 09:25 BST

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews were all on the scene of a collision that happened on Thursday night (July 20) involving a vehicle and a cyclist.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police were called at 9.05pm on Thursday, 20 July to reports of a collision on Fratton Way.

“The collision involved a car and a cyclist.

Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on Thursday involving a car and a cyclist.Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on Thursday involving a car and a cyclist.
Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision on Thursday involving a car and a cyclist.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The cyclist, a 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

To report a collision, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website by clicking the link.

Related topics:HampshireSouthseaPolicePortsmouth