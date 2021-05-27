The Portsmouth streets affected by roadworks and road closures this May bank holiday

Roadworks will be affecting parts of Portsmouth over the bank holiday weekend.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 3:43 pm

Repair works will be carried out across the city over the coming days.

So if you are planning on driving over the May bank holiday and don’t want to be caught out by roadworks, here is what to watch out for.

All the information comes from Portsmouth City Council’s website – click here for further details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Roadworks.

Charlotte Street

Type of works: Closure from Landport View to Cascades approach road, cyclists only

Duration: May 22 until further notice

Read More

Read More
Revealed: The 16 Portsmouth primary schools with the biggest class sizes

Havant Road/Gilman Road/Rectory Avenue/Old Rectory Road

Type of Works: New gas main, road closures

Duration: January – October 2021

Stamshaw Road Subway

Type of works: Subway maintenance, subway closure

Duration: 15 May – 2 June

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.