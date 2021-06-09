These are the rules around having flags on your car during Euro 2020
Have you caught Euro fever yet?
Perhaps you have noticed yourself quietly humming Three Lions to yourself.
Or you counting down the days until the first match on Friday night.
If the excitement has well and truly got your in its grips, you might be considering decorating your home or vehicle.
Before you dust down the St George’s Cross, you might want to check what the laws and rules around flying them are.
If you are wanting to deck your halls with the England flag – you can find out more information here.
Here us what you need to know about having a flag on your car:
Can you fly a flag on your car?
For anyone wishing to display their patriotic pride on their vehicle there are several things to consider. First of all making sure that it does not obstruct your vision.
Common sense, and the Highway Code, dictate that your windscreen and windows must be kept clean and free from obstructions - so don’t go drapping your St George Cross over your rear windscreen, for example.
Also according to the Flag Institute, a car flag should be placed on a staff fitted to the front-right wing, in the centre of front edge of the bonnet, or in the centre of the front edge of the roof.