Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The widening of Park Road South, between Solent Road and the A27 Langstone Road roundabout, has helped the flow of traffic.

Hampshire County Council appointed Mildren Construction Ltd to undertake the scheme, valued at £1.72m, which will increase road capacity and reduce traffic congestion at busy times. This will lead to more dependable travel times, including those for bus services to Hayling Island, Emsworth, Chichester and Portsmouth. The completed scheme will also include a new bus shelter.

READ NOW: Voyeur jailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Road South in Havant. Pic: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the pavement will be widened to make it safer and more pleasant for pedestrians travelling to Bosmere Junior School, including those using the Park and Stride scheme.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the county council’s executive lead for Universal Services, said: “Park Road South approaching the A27 roundabout experiences morning and afternoon peak congestion with queues regularly stretching back into the town centre - the finished scheme will significantly alleviate the rush hour issues.

“Once the scheme is complete, it will be easier for people to use public transport, cycle or walk for local journeys. This has advantages in reducing the volume of traffic on local roads thereby contributing to lower carbon emissions and encouraging people to walk and cycle more – both of which have health benefits.

He added “Delivering a scheme of this scale will have significant benefits to the local community but will involve some short term disruption - I would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience and understanding whilst these improvement works are underway.”

Scheme construction works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preliminary works are underway with the main construction work starting on Friday. The scheme is expected to be completed in early 2024.

For the duration of the works, a southbound lane closure is necessary. Full overnight closures of the southbound carriageway to undertake resurfacing, lining and traffic signal works will also be required; this is expected to last for three to four nights towards the latter end of the construction programme.

Pedestrians will be diverted via South Street and The Parchment until the scheme has completed.

Regular updates and information will be published on the scheme web pages to ensure local residents and passengers are kept up to date with the scheme progress.

Access to Bosmere Junior School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council has been working closely with Bosmere Junior School as access to the school via Park Road South (opposite Tesco) will be closed during the works.

The pedestrian crossing on Park Road South (Solent Road junction) will continue to operate normally, enabling parents to continue to use the Park and Stride scheme from Tesco Car Park.

Parents are requested to use either Tesco or Bulbeck Road Car Parks for the Park and Stride scheme and follow the footway diversion to The Parchment and onto South Street to walk to the school.

Temporary pedestrian crossing signals have been installed on South Street in the vicinity of The Parchment to assist parents and pupils in crossing South Street safely.