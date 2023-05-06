One lane of the A3M was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Cowplain and Junction 3 for Waterlooville at about 10pm last night. According to National Highways, traffic is now moving normally on the major road.

Following the incident, traffic was diverted off at Junction 2 onto the old A3, with drivers able to rejoin at Junction 3.

The A3M has been closed after a multi-vehicle accident