Traffic Portsmouth: A3(M) reopens after major accident
Police have reopened one side of a motorway after a crash involving several vehicles forced its closure last night.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th May 2023, 22:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:51 BST
One lane of the A3M was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Cowplain and Junction 3 for Waterlooville at about 10pm last night. According to National Highways, traffic is now moving normally on the major road.
Following the incident, traffic was diverted off at Junction 2 onto the old A3, with drivers able to rejoin at Junction 3.
The nature of the collision is currently unknown. More details to follow.