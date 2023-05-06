News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
18 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
19 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
19 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Traffic Portsmouth: A3(M) reopens after major accident

Police have reopened one side of a motorway after a crash involving several vehicles forced its closure last night.

By Joe Buncle
Published 6th May 2023, 22:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 09:51 BST

One lane of the A3M was shut southbound between Junction 2 for Cowplain and Junction 3 for Waterlooville at about 10pm last night. According to National Highways, traffic is now moving normally on the major road.

NOW READ: Portsmouth road to be closed for several days after storm pipe bursts

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following the incident, traffic was diverted off at Junction 2 onto the old A3, with drivers able to rejoin at Junction 3.

The A3M has been closed after a multi-vehicle accidentThe A3M has been closed after a multi-vehicle accident
The A3M has been closed after a multi-vehicle accident
Most Popular

The nature of the collision is currently unknown. More details to follow.

Related topics:PortsmouthWaterlooville