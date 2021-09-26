Joey David came across the scene in London Road, Hilsea, on Saturday morning.

He called police and the ambulance service to the incident.

A vehicle was on its roof and appeared to have gone through the railings.

A car crashed in London Road, Hilsea, near the Lido at around 2am on Saturday, September 24. Picture: Joey David

He said: ‘I was driving home last night in the early hours about 2.06am in the morning and saw a car on its back. There was a woman bleeding.

‘I phoned the police and ambulance. It appeared the car went through the railings and onto the other side of the road.’

A South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 1.57am to reports of a car that had overturned on the London Road.

‘We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and an ambulance officer and they were assessing and treating three patients.

‘Following treatment at the scene by our crews only two patients were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital both having sustained non life threatening injuries.

