Two treated by paramedics following crash on A32 in Hampshire this morning

TWO people have been treated by paramedics after a crash on the A32 this morning.

By David George
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 1:08 pm

Emergency services were called to the A32 in Mislingford after a black Seat and a green Fiat collided near Bishop’s Wood Road.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Our officers were called out at 8.56am this morning to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A32.

‘A black Seat and a green Fiat were involved in a collision.

‘Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.’

