Hampshire traffic: A326 in Hythe partly blocked due to 'vehicle fire' plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
A ‘vehicle fire’ is causing a road in Hythe to be partly blocked this evening – plus there is plenty of other traffic on the roads as we head into rush hour.
Read More
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: South Western Railway announces major change to Portsmouth services as amber storm warning issued
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 17:25
- Delays in and around Fareham this evening