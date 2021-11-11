Waterlooville traffic: Emergency services on hand as car slams into central reservation on A3(M) plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, M275, M3 and more


Hampshire police said emergency services have responded to reports of a car crashing into a central reservation on the on the A3(M), between Waterlooville and Horndean.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported delays on the road, but they have now eased.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Police response to crash
Hampshire police have provided information on the crash on the A3(M).
A spokesman said: ‘We were called at 10.35am today to a report of a road traffic incident on the A3 northbound near Waterlooville.
‘It was reported that a car had collided with the central reservation and there are currently delays on the road as the emergency services deal with the incident.
‘No injuries have been reported.’
Delays on A3(M) gone after lane cleared
ROMANSE reports the lane has been cleared on the A3(M), and the delays are gone.
Overnight closures on A31 near Ringwood
National Highways reports overnight closures on the A31 will start this weekend.
Drivers have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.
The closures are part of a scheme to widen the A31.
The A31 will be closed overnight from tomorrow to Saturday (8pm and 6am) between M27 Junction 1 (Cadnam) and the A338 at Ashley Heath.
On Sunday, the eastbound A31 will be closed (8pm and 6am) between A338 at Ashley Heath and M27 junction 1 (Cadnam).
From next Monday to next Friday, the Ringwood Flyover will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am eastbound and westbound.
Diverted traffic should follow the signs and leave the A31 and rejoin via slip roads.
More information can be found on the National HIghways website.
A3(M) crash
ROMANSE reports a multi-vehicle crash has taken place on the A3(M), between Horndean and Waterlooville.
Latest ROMANSE update - A3023
Here is the latest updates for the A3023.
Eastbound A27 delays
ROMANSE reports there are long delays on multiple routes, with a large amount of stationary traffic.
Delays of over an hour
ROMANSE reports delays of over an hour are expected.
‘Urgent Southern Water works causing ‘absolute chaos’ on roads
The route on the A3023 Langstone Road is being affected.
Lane cleared - M27
ROMANSE reports the lane has been cleared on the M27, and heavy delays are easing.
M27 update
ROMANSE reports all traffic is being held between junctions 10 and 9, with ‘heavy’ delays continuing to build.