Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Hampshire police said emergency services have responded to reports of a car crashing into a central reservation on the on the A3(M), between Waterlooville and Horndean.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported delays on the road, but they have now eased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Fake poo plastered across Southsea seafront by street artist in mucky campaign against Liz Truss

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.