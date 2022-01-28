Statistics from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) tracked the number of tests taken from April 2020 to September 2021.
In the south east of England, 67,342 people passed their driving test out of 126,523 attempts – a success rate of 53.2 per cent.
On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but this has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Less tests have been carried out as a result.
In total, roughly 700,000 tests were completed and 350,000 of them resulted in passes.
A DVSA spokesperson said: ‘DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.
‘The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.
‘All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.’
Driving test centres in the Hampshire area and across the UK have higher pass rates than others.
In total, 29 test centres in the south east were analysed, and 324 places in the UK.
Here are the seven driving test centres in the Hampshire area, ranked from the hardest to the easiest.
Here are the seven driving test centres in the Hampshire area, ranked from the hardest to the easiest.