Statistics from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) tracked the number of tests taken from April 2020 to September 2021.

In the south east of England, 67,342 people passed their driving test out of 126,523 attempts – a success rate of 53.2 per cent.

On average 1.6 million people take a driving test each year across Britain, but this has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Less tests have been carried out as a result.

In total, roughly 700,000 tests were completed and 350,000 of them resulted in passes.

A DVSA spokesperson said: ‘DVSA’s priority is to help everyone through a lifetime of safe driving.

‘The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

‘All candidates are assessed to the same standard and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.’

Driving test centres in the Hampshire area and across the UK have higher pass rates than others.

In total, 29 test centres in the south east were analysed, and 324 places in the UK.

Here are the seven driving test centres in the Hampshire area, ranked from the hardest to the easiest.

Southampton Maybush - 7 According to the DVSA, Southampton Maybush Driving Test Centre has a pass rate of 46.3% per cent, 3,482 out of 7,517 people. It is 26th out of 29 for success rate in the South-East and the 262nd easiest centre in the UK (from 324 in total).

Southampton Forest Hills - 6 According to the DVSA, Southampton Forest Hills Driving Test Centre has a pass rate of 53.2 per cent, 2,120 out of 3,984 people. It is 14th easiest centre in the South-East (out of 29) and the 156th easiest centre in the UK (from 324 in total).

Portsmouth - 5 According to the DVSA, Portsmouth Driving Test Centre has a pass rate of 53.3 per cent, 4,072 out of 7,636 people. It is 13th easiest centre in the South-East (out of 29) and the 153rd easiest centre in the UK (from 324 in total).

Basingstoke - 4 According to the DVSA, Basingstoke Driving Test Centre has a pass rate of 57.2 per cent, 2,036 out of 3,557 people. It is 8th easiest centre in the South-East (out of 29) and the 113rd easiest centre in the UK (from 324 in total).