Woman bleeding after car flips near Hilsea Lido in 2am crash in Portsmouth

Joey David cam across the scene in London Road, Hilsea, on Saturday morning.

He called police and the ambulance service to the incident.

A vehicle was on its roof and appeared to have gone through the railings.

A car crashed in London Road, Hilsea, near the Lido at around 2am on Saturday, September 24. Picture: Joey David

He said: ‘I was driving home last night in the early hours about 2.06am in the morning and saw a car on its back. There was a woman bleeding.

‘I phoned the police and ambulance. It appeared the car went through the railings and onto the other side of the road.’

