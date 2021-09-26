Woman bleeding after car flips near Hilsea Lido in 2am crash in Portsmouth
A WOMAN was injured in a 2am crash near Hilsea Lido.
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 11:34 am
Joey David cam across the scene in London Road, Hilsea, on Saturday morning.
He called police and the ambulance service to the incident.
A vehicle was on its roof and appeared to have gone through the railings.
Read More
Read MoreUnite union HGV drivers at Hamble BP terminal who deliver fuel across south incl...
He said: ‘I was driving home last night in the early hours about 2.06am in the morning and saw a car on its back. There was a woman bleeding.
‘I phoned the police and ambulance. It appeared the car went through the railings and onto the other side of the road.’