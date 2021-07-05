Woman treated by paramedics after Leigh Park crash this evening
A WOMAN has been treated by paramedics after a crash in Leigh Park this evening.
Emergency services were called to Petersfield Road, near the junction with Wakefords Way, close to 7pm, after a collision between a car and a van.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Havant and Emsworth were sent to Petersfield Road, Havant, near to the junction with Wakefords Way, at 6.51pm following reports of a road traffic collision involving one car and one van.
‘One female was in the care of SCAS on our arrival.
‘No action required from fire service. We left a short time later.’
Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have also been contacted by The News for information.