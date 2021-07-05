Emergency services were called to Petersfield Road, near the junction with Wakefords Way, close to 7pm, after a collision between a car and a van.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Havant and Emsworth were sent to Petersfield Road, Havant, near to the junction with Wakefords Way, at 6.51pm following reports of a road traffic collision involving one car and one van.

Emergency services were called to the scene

‘One female was in the care of SCAS on our arrival.

‘No action required from fire service. We left a short time later.’

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have also been contacted by The News for information.

