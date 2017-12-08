Travel and weather report

Have your say

IT’s a cloudy start for the city this morning with some sunshine expected this afternoon.

Temperatures will reach around 5C today and the rain from yesterday appears to have cleared as we’re in for a sunny afternoon across the region.

The roads appear to be clear so far this morning with no major delays reported.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays