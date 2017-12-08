Travel and weather report

IT’s a cloudy start for the city this morning with some sunshine expected this afternoon.
Temperatures will reach around 5C today and the rain from yesterday appears to have cleared as we’re in for a sunny afternoon across the region.
The roads appear to be clear so far this morning with no major delays reported.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays