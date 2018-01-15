Travel and weather report

Have your say

WEATHER causes traffic delays in Portsmouth this morning.

City residents can expect a wet and blustery start this morning.

Heavy rain and windy conditions are causing slow traffic throughout the city, with some delays recorded of up to an hour.

A lorry which overturned on the M3 last night is also causing delays Southbound at J12 A335.

The rain will continue throughout the morning, clearing up after lunch time.

Temperatures are expected to reach 11 degrees Celsius.

TRAVEL

M27 – Delays of around 12 minutes westbound on the M27 due to slow moving traffic

A3(M) – Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A3 Northbound between Charlton Lane and B2070. Police are at the scene and delays are now showing as nearly an hour from Waterlooville.

A27 – Delays of 5 minutes and increasing on A27 Eastbound

M3 - One lane closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over lorry on M3 Southbound at J12 A335. Lane three is closed but Police have re-opened lanes one and two.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Severe delays of 11 minutes and increasing on the A32 Gosport Road Northbound in Fareham

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays