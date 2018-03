Have your say

Drivers are facing delays of up to 40 minutes on the M27 this afternoon following an earlier incident.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said it had been reported that debris had earlier been cleared from the westbound route near Junction 5 at Eastleigh.

All three lanes were briefly held up while it was removed.

Although traffic is now moving, there is a delay of about 35 minutes between Junction 9 at Fareham and Junction 5.