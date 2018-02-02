6,000-home Welborne is step closer after £9.9m M27 junction grant

Have your say

A 6,000-home village is a step closer after the government handed Fareham Borough Council nearly £10m for an infrastructure update.

Developers and political leaders have expressed their delight after receiving the £9.9m grant from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government for an overhaul of Junction 10 on the M27.

The work is regarded as key in unlocking the long-awaited Welborne garden village scheme.

It will allow redevelopment of the junction which currently allows limited access to the motorway and would be unable to cope with the traffic from Welborne.

Buckland Development Ltd, which is overseeing the building of Welborne, has welcomed the news.

Managing director John Beresford said: ‘This funding will help to bring us another step closer to the early delivery of infrastructure at Welborne.

‘We are continuing to work with the highway authorities and look forward to seeing the upgrades to Junction 10 of the M27 take shape.’

The improvements will take place at the same time as the ‘smart motorway’ upgrade from Junction 4 (M3 interchange) to Junction 11 for Fareham and will be designed by Highways England.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘It is obviously very good news and it is a significant amount we bid for from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

‘It means Welborne can go ahead with the infrastructure it will need in the future.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes paid tribute to the ‘collaborative partnership’ between the council, her office and central government.

Speaking of the grant, she said: ‘I am delighted with today’s news.

‘Welborne garden village is an exciting opportunity for our area.Fareham is playing its part in developing housing that the country needs.

‘This is a big step for our area and huge progress has been made, but important infrastructure is essential.

With regards to the motorway junction overhaul, she added: ‘This will make a huge difference for residents.

‘We know already how the M27 can suffer from with traffic, tailbacks and congestion from Junctions 9 to 11.

‘The improvements at Junction 10 are going to be very, very important in addressing this.’

Housing secretary Sajid Javid and chancellor Philip Hammond announced the cash investment as part of a £224.5m fund to create up to 50,000 across the south east.

The £9.9m is coming from the marginal viability fund.

Mr Javid said: ‘My priority is building the homes this country desperately needs.

‘This first wave of investment in projects across the south east will help get up to 50,000 homes off the ground, making a huge difference to communities across the region.’