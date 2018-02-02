A new railway station could be built at new town Welborne

A RAILWAY station could be on track for Welborne.

Fareham Borough Council has been working with Network Rail with a view to bringing a railway station to Welborne Garden Village.

The Council commissioned a feasibility study in November, which was carried out by Network Rail engineers and suggests a railway station at Welborne would be well used.

Councillor Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘The findings of this feasibility study are extremely promising for Welborne Garden Village and for residents as a whole.

‘A railway station at Welborne is part of our vison for a well-connected thriving new community and we recognise the strong employment and social benefits that this would bring.

‘As a result it is our aim to work with the appropriate partners to make this happen and, most importantly at this early stage, to ensure that we do not make any planning decisions that could prejudice the future delivery of a railway station at Welborne.’

Potential sites have been identified along the existing Fareham to Eastleigh line and the recommended option is within the boundaries of Welborne itself.

John Beresford, Managing Director at Buckland Development Ltd, which is overseeing the 6000-home garden village said: ‘Our plans for Welborne have always included safeguarding an area of land for a potential rail link.

‘This feasibility study is an encouraging next step that keeps an exciting transport option open for future residents and businesses.

‘Our vision for Welborne is to create a sustainable community with exceptional facilities and it would be great to think that we might have a rail station too.’

Hampshire County Council’s Executive Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Rob Humby, added: ‘I welcome this work which demonstrates that a rail connection is technically feasible, and could form part of a long term transport strategy for the new community as it develops into the future.’

Construction of houses at Welborne is expected to start next year.