A27 debris that left more than 10 cars with punctures was ‘metal from a trailer’, police say

DEBRIS strewn across the A27 which caused at least 10 vehicles to suffer punctures was ‘metal from a trailer’, Hampshire police have confirmed.

Officers said they were called at 5.10am today by the driver who was towing the trailer.

The incident forced the closure of lane one of the road, eastbound between the M27 and Eastern Road, and a number of cars suffered punctures after driving over the debris.

One eyewitness reported up to 15 vehicles had been affected and were pushed to the hard shoulder, while another said the tyres of 11 cars and lorries were damaged.

Police put on rolling road blocks while the debris was cleared.

They confirmed cars had suffered punctures as a result of the incident.