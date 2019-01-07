A3 blocked after HGV sheds load

Have your say

A Hampshire road has been blocked after an incident involving a HGV and a shed load.

The incident has happened on the A3 this afternoon, Highways England has reported.

Motorists are being warned that the road is blocked in both directions between A272, Petersfield, and B2070, Buriton, junctions following the incident.

Highways England are reporting that Hampshire Police are at the scene dealing with the incident.

