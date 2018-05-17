Accident causing delays on M27

Have your say

A CRASH on the M27 is causing delays for commuters this morning.

The collision has taken place eastbound between junction five in Eastleigh and junction seven in Hedge End.

Drivers can expect delays of more than 30 minutes.

The incident has been moved over to the hard shoulder and all lanes have been reopened, but delays will continue.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘Police advised us we weren’t required at this accident – we had an ambulance en route but they were stood down.’

More to follow.